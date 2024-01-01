Botswanan pulas to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert BWP to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
1,870,020 vnd

P1.000 BWP = ₫1,870 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,887.17001,897.8800
Low1,858.45001,850.0900
Average1,873.60831,872.3227
Change-0.04%-0.16%
View full history

1 BWP to VND stats

The performance of BWP to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,887.1700 and a 30 day low of 1,858.4500. This means the 30 day average was 1,873.6083. The change for BWP to VND was -0.04.

The performance of BWP to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,897.8800 and a 90 day low of 1,850.0900. This means the 90 day average was 1,872.3227. The change for BWP to VND was -0.16.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Vietnamese Dong
1 BWP1,870.02000 VND
5 BWP9,350.10000 VND
10 BWP18,700.20000 VND
20 BWP37,400.40000 VND
50 BWP93,501.00000 VND
100 BWP187,002.00000 VND
250 BWP467,505.00000 VND
500 BWP935,010.00000 VND
1000 BWP1,870,020.00000 VND
2000 BWP3,740,040.00000 VND
5000 BWP9,350,100.00000 VND
10000 BWP18,700,200.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Botswanan Pula
1000 VND0.53475 BWP
2000 VND1.06951 BWP
5000 VND2.67377 BWP
10000 VND5.34754 BWP
20000 VND10.69508 BWP
50000 VND26.73770 BWP
100000 VND53.47540 BWP
200000 VND106.95080 BWP
500000 VND267.37700 BWP
1000000 VND534.75400 BWP
2000000 VND1,069.50800 BWP
5000000 VND2,673.77000 BWP