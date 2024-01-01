50,000 Vietnamese dongs to Botswanan pulas
Convert VND to BWP at the real exchange rate
VND to BWP conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00053 BWP
0
|1 VND to BWP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0005
|0.0005
|Low
|0.0005
|0.0005
|Average
|0.0005
|0.0005
|Change
|-1.16%
|-1.69%
|View full history
1 VND to BWP stats
The performance of VND to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0005. The change for VND to BWP was -1.16.
The performance of VND to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for VND to BWP was -1.69.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Botswanan Pula
|1000 VND
|0.52537 BWP
|2000 VND
|1.05074 BWP
|5000 VND
|2.62685 BWP
|10000 VND
|5.25370 BWP
|20000 VND
|10.50740 BWP
|50000 VND
|26.26850 BWP
|100000 VND
|52.53700 BWP
|200000 VND
|105.07400 BWP
|500000 VND
|262.68500 BWP
|1000000 VND
|525.37000 BWP
|2000000 VND
|1,050.74000 BWP
|5000000 VND
|2,626.85000 BWP
|Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Vietnamese Dong
|1 BWP
|1,903.42000 VND
|5 BWP
|9,517.10000 VND
|10 BWP
|19,034.20000 VND
|20 BWP
|38,068.40000 VND
|50 BWP
|95,171.00000 VND
|100 BWP
|190,342.00000 VND
|250 BWP
|475,855.00000 VND
|500 BWP
|951,710.00000 VND
|1000 BWP
|1,903,420.00000 VND
|2000 BWP
|3,806,840.00000 VND
|5000 BWP
|9,517,100.00000 VND
|10000 BWP
|19,034,200.00000 VND