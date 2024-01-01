5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Botswanan pulas

Convert VND to BWP at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = P0.0005254 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:26
VND to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BWP
1 VND to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0005
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00050.0005
Change-1.16%-1.69%
1 VND to BWP stats

The performance of VND to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0005. The change for VND to BWP was -1.16.

The performance of VND to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for VND to BWP was -1.69.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Botswanan Pula
1000 VND0.52537 BWP
2000 VND1.05074 BWP
5000 VND2.62685 BWP
10000 VND5.25370 BWP
20000 VND10.50740 BWP
50000 VND26.26850 BWP
100000 VND52.53700 BWP
200000 VND105.07400 BWP
500000 VND262.68500 BWP
1000000 VND525.37000 BWP
2000000 VND1,050.74000 BWP
5000000 VND2,626.85000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Vietnamese Dong
1 BWP1,903.42000 VND
5 BWP9,517.10000 VND
10 BWP19,034.20000 VND
20 BWP38,068.40000 VND
50 BWP95,171.00000 VND
100 BWP190,342.00000 VND
250 BWP475,855.00000 VND
500 BWP951,710.00000 VND
1000 BWP1,903,420.00000 VND
2000 BWP3,806,840.00000 VND
5000 BWP9,517,100.00000 VND
10000 BWP19,034,200.00000 VND