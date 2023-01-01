Botswanan pulas to Pakistani rupees today

Convert BWP to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
21,328.30 pkr

1.00000 BWP = 21.32830 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.39110.92141.347551.37641.671540.8046991.54571
1 ZAR0.054374110.05010050.07327190.07484050.09088860.04375480.0840469
1 EUR1.085319.959911.46251.493811.814120.87331.67756
1 SGD0.74208713.64780.68376311.021411.240430.5971571.14706

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Pakistani Rupee
1 BWP21.32830 PKR
5 BWP106.64150 PKR
10 BWP213.28300 PKR
20 BWP426.56600 PKR
50 BWP1066.41500 PKR
100 BWP2132.83000 PKR
250 BWP5332.07500 PKR
500 BWP10664.15000 PKR
1000 BWP21328.30000 PKR
2000 BWP42656.60000 PKR
5000 BWP106641.50000 PKR
10000 BWP213283.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 PKR0.04689 BWP
5 PKR0.23443 BWP
10 PKR0.46886 BWP
20 PKR0.93772 BWP
50 PKR2.34430 BWP
100 PKR4.68860 BWP
250 PKR11.72150 BWP
500 PKR23.44300 BWP
1000 PKR46.88600 BWP
2000 PKR93.77200 BWP
5000 PKR234.43000 BWP
10000 PKR468.86000 BWP