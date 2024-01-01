Botswanan pulas to Pakistani rupees today

Convert BWP to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
20,680.40 pkr

P1.000 BWP = ₨20.68 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.708320.7734
Low20.453620.2966
Average20.586420.5306
Change0.85%0.68%
View full history

1 BWP to PKR stats

The performance of BWP to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.7083 and a 30 day low of 20.4536. This means the 30 day average was 20.5864. The change for BWP to PKR was 0.85.

The performance of BWP to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.7734 and a 90 day low of 20.2966. This means the 90 day average was 20.5306. The change for BWP to PKR was 0.68.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Pakistani Rupee
1 BWP20.68040 PKR
5 BWP103.40200 PKR
10 BWP206.80400 PKR
20 BWP413.60800 PKR
50 BWP1,034.02000 PKR
100 BWP2,068.04000 PKR
250 BWP5,170.10000 PKR
500 BWP10,340.20000 PKR
1000 BWP20,680.40000 PKR
2000 BWP41,360.80000 PKR
5000 BWP103,402.00000 PKR
10000 BWP206,804.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 PKR0.04835 BWP
5 PKR0.24177 BWP
10 PKR0.48355 BWP
20 PKR0.96710 BWP
50 PKR2.41775 BWP
100 PKR4.83549 BWP
250 PKR12.08873 BWP
500 PKR24.17745 BWP
1000 PKR48.35490 BWP
2000 PKR96.70980 BWP
5000 PKR241.77450 BWP
10000 PKR483.54900 BWP