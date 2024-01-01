10 Botswanan pulas to Pakistani rupees

Convert BWP to PKR at the real exchange rate

10 bwp
203.79 pkr

1.00000 BWP = 20.37880 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Pakistani Rupee
1 BWP20.37880 PKR
5 BWP101.89400 PKR
10 BWP203.78800 PKR
20 BWP407.57600 PKR
50 BWP1018.94000 PKR
100 BWP2037.88000 PKR
250 BWP5094.70000 PKR
500 BWP10189.40000 PKR
1000 BWP20378.80000 PKR
2000 BWP40757.60000 PKR
5000 BWP101894.00000 PKR
10000 BWP203788.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 PKR0.04907 BWP
5 PKR0.24535 BWP
10 PKR0.49071 BWP
20 PKR0.98141 BWP
50 PKR2.45354 BWP
100 PKR4.90707 BWP
250 PKR12.26768 BWP
500 PKR24.53535 BWP
1000 PKR49.07070 BWP
2000 PKR98.14140 BWP
5000 PKR245.35350 BWP
10000 PKR490.70700 BWP