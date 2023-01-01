Botswanan pulas to Bulgarian levs today

1,000 bwp
133.74 bgn

1.00000 BWP = 0.13374 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:06
How to convert Botswanan pulas to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bulgarian Lev
1 BWP0.13374 BGN
5 BWP0.66871 BGN
10 BWP1.33742 BGN
20 BWP2.67484 BGN
50 BWP6.68710 BGN
100 BWP13.37420 BGN
250 BWP33.43550 BGN
500 BWP66.87100 BGN
1000 BWP133.74200 BGN
2000 BWP267.48400 BGN
5000 BWP668.71000 BGN
10000 BWP1337.42000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Botswanan Pula
1 BGN7.47709 BWP
5 BGN37.38545 BWP
10 BGN74.77090 BWP
20 BGN149.54180 BWP
50 BGN373.85450 BWP
100 BGN747.70900 BWP
250 BGN1869.27250 BWP
500 BGN3738.54500 BWP
1000 BGN7477.09000 BWP
2000 BGN14954.18000 BWP
5000 BGN37385.45000 BWP
10000 BGN74770.90000 BWP