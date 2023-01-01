5 Bulgarian levs to Botswanan pulas

Convert BGN to BWP at the real exchange rate

5 bgn
38.00 bwp

1.00000 BGN = 7.60067 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Botswanan Pula
1 BGN7.60067 BWP
5 BGN38.00335 BWP
10 BGN76.00670 BWP
20 BGN152.01340 BWP
50 BGN380.03350 BWP
100 BGN760.06700 BWP
250 BGN1900.16750 BWP
500 BGN3800.33500 BWP
1000 BGN7600.67000 BWP
2000 BGN15201.34000 BWP
5000 BGN38003.35000 BWP
10000 BGN76006.70000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bulgarian Lev
1 BWP0.13157 BGN
5 BWP0.65783 BGN
10 BWP1.31567 BGN
20 BWP2.63134 BGN
50 BWP6.57835 BGN
100 BWP13.15670 BGN
250 BWP32.89175 BGN
500 BWP65.78350 BGN
1000 BWP131.56700 BGN
2000 BWP263.13400 BGN
5000 BWP657.83500 BGN
10000 BWP1315.67000 BGN