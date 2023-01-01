50 Botswanan pulas to Bulgarian levs

Convert BWP to BGN at the real exchange rate

50 bwp
6.68 bgn

1.00000 BWP = 0.13357 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bulgarian Lev
1 BWP0.13357 BGN
5 BWP0.66784 BGN
10 BWP1.33568 BGN
20 BWP2.67136 BGN
50 BWP6.67840 BGN
100 BWP13.35680 BGN
250 BWP33.39200 BGN
500 BWP66.78400 BGN
1000 BWP133.56800 BGN
2000 BWP267.13600 BGN
5000 BWP667.84000 BGN
10000 BWP1335.68000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Botswanan Pula
1 BGN7.48683 BWP
5 BGN37.43415 BWP
10 BGN74.86830 BWP
20 BGN149.73660 BWP
50 BGN374.34150 BWP
100 BGN748.68300 BWP
250 BGN1871.70750 BWP
500 BGN3743.41500 BWP
1000 BGN7486.83000 BWP
2000 BGN14973.66000 BWP
5000 BGN37434.15000 BWP
10000 BGN74868.30000 BWP