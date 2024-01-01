Botswanan pulas to Bulgarian levs today

Convert BWP to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
132.90 bgn

P1.000 BWP = лв0.1329 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BWP to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13380.1354
Low0.13250.1308
Average0.13310.1333
Change-0.06%-0.77%
1 BWP to BGN stats

The performance of BWP to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1338 and a 30 day low of 0.1325. This means the 30 day average was 0.1331. The change for BWP to BGN was -0.06.

The performance of BWP to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1354 and a 90 day low of 0.1308. This means the 90 day average was 0.1333. The change for BWP to BGN was -0.77.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bulgarian Lev
1 BWP0.13290 BGN
5 BWP0.66452 BGN
10 BWP1.32903 BGN
20 BWP2.65806 BGN
50 BWP6.64515 BGN
100 BWP13.29030 BGN
250 BWP33.22575 BGN
500 BWP66.45150 BGN
1000 BWP132.90300 BGN
2000 BWP265.80600 BGN
5000 BWP664.51500 BGN
10000 BWP1,329.03000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Botswanan Pula
1 BGN7.52430 BWP
5 BGN37.62150 BWP
10 BGN75.24300 BWP
20 BGN150.48600 BWP
50 BGN376.21500 BWP
100 BGN752.43000 BWP
250 BGN1,881.07500 BWP
500 BGN3,762.15000 BWP
1000 BGN7,524.30000 BWP
2000 BGN15,048.60000 BWP
5000 BGN37,621.50000 BWP
10000 BGN75,243.00000 BWP