Botswanan pulas to Aruban florins today

Convert BWP to AWG at the real exchange rate

1000 bwp
134.30 awg

1.00000 BWP = 0.13430 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.873351.084990.29771.49441.678630.9638518.7633
1 GBP1.1450211.2422103.391.711071.922021.1036221.4838
1 USD0.921750.805023183.23141.377451.547270.8884517.295
1 INR0.01107450.009672110.012014710.01654960.018590.01067450.207794

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Aruban Florin
1 BWP0.13430 AWG
5 BWP0.67151 AWG
10 BWP1.34302 AWG
20 BWP2.68604 AWG
50 BWP6.71510 AWG
100 BWP13.43020 AWG
250 BWP33.57550 AWG
500 BWP67.15100 AWG
1000 BWP134.30200 AWG
2000 BWP268.60400 AWG
5000 BWP671.51000 AWG
10000 BWP1343.02000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Botswanan Pula
1 AWG7.44591 BWP
5 AWG37.22955 BWP
10 AWG74.45910 BWP
20 AWG148.91820 BWP
50 AWG372.29550 BWP
100 AWG744.59100 BWP
250 AWG1861.47750 BWP
500 AWG3722.95500 BWP
1000 AWG7445.91000 BWP
2000 AWG14891.82000 BWP
5000 AWG37229.55000 BWP
10000 AWG74459.10000 BWP