1,000 bwp
132.73 awg

P1.000 BWP = ƒ0.1327 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13310.1334
Low0.13160.1303
Average0.13230.1319
Change0.88%0.61%
The performance of BWP to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1331 and a 30 day low of 0.1316. This means the 30 day average was 0.1323. The change for BWP to AWG was 0.88.

The performance of BWP to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1334 and a 90 day low of 0.1303. This means the 90 day average was 0.1319. The change for BWP to AWG was 0.61.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Aruban Florin
1 BWP0.13273 AWG
5 BWP0.66365 AWG
10 BWP1.32729 AWG
20 BWP2.65458 AWG
50 BWP6.63645 AWG
100 BWP13.27290 AWG
250 BWP33.18225 AWG
500 BWP66.36450 AWG
1000 BWP132.72900 AWG
2000 BWP265.45800 AWG
5000 BWP663.64500 AWG
10000 BWP1,327.29000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Botswanan Pula
1 AWG7.53418 BWP
5 AWG37.67090 BWP
10 AWG75.34180 BWP
20 AWG150.68360 BWP
50 AWG376.70900 BWP
100 AWG753.41800 BWP
250 AWG1,883.54500 BWP
500 AWG3,767.09000 BWP
1000 AWG7,534.18000 BWP
2000 AWG15,068.36000 BWP
5000 AWG37,670.90000 BWP
10000 AWG75,341.80000 BWP