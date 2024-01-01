5 Botswanan pulas to Aruban florins

Convert BWP to AWG at the real exchange rate

5 bwp
0.65 awg

1.000 BWP = 0.1297 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7421.4651.6490.96917.756
1 GBP1.17111.244103.9441.7161.9321.13520.797
1 USD0.9410.804183.5261.3791.5520.91216.712
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Aruban Florin
1 BWP0.12969 AWG
5 BWP0.64843 AWG
10 BWP1.29686 AWG
20 BWP2.59372 AWG
50 BWP6.48430 AWG
100 BWP12.96860 AWG
250 BWP32.42150 AWG
500 BWP64.84300 AWG
1000 BWP129.68600 AWG
2000 BWP259.37200 AWG
5000 BWP648.43000 AWG
10000 BWP1,296.86000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Botswanan Pula
1 AWG7.71096 BWP
5 AWG38.55480 BWP
10 AWG77.10960 BWP
20 AWG154.21920 BWP
50 AWG385.54800 BWP
100 AWG771.09600 BWP
250 AWG1,927.74000 BWP
500 AWG3,855.48000 BWP
1000 AWG7,710.96000 BWP
2000 AWG15,421.92000 BWP
5000 AWG38,554.80000 BWP
10000 AWG77,109.60000 BWP