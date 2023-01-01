Botswanan pulas to Philippine pesos today

Convert BWP to PHP at the real exchange rate

1000 bwp
4137.02 php

1.00000 BWP = 4.13702 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.873351.085690.3521.4941.677510.9639518.7495
1 GBP1.1450211.24295103.4481.710551.920651.1037421.4671
1 USD0.921150.804538183.22771.37621.545240.8881517.2711
1 INR0.01106780.00966670.012015210.01653540.01856640.01067130.207516

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Philippine Peso
1 BWP4.13702 PHP
5 BWP20.68510 PHP
10 BWP41.37020 PHP
20 BWP82.74040 PHP
50 BWP206.85100 PHP
100 BWP413.70200 PHP
250 BWP1034.25500 PHP
500 BWP2068.51000 PHP
1000 BWP4137.02000 PHP
2000 BWP8274.04000 PHP
5000 BWP20685.10000 PHP
10000 BWP41370.20000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Botswanan Pula
1 PHP0.24172 BWP
5 PHP1.20860 BWP
10 PHP2.41720 BWP
20 PHP4.83440 BWP
50 PHP12.08600 BWP
100 PHP24.17200 BWP
250 PHP60.43000 BWP
500 PHP120.86000 BWP
1000 PHP241.72000 BWP
2000 PHP483.44000 BWP
5000 PHP1208.60000 BWP
10000 PHP2417.20000 BWP