Botswanan pulas to Philippine pesos today

Convert BWP to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
4,289.05 php

P1.000 BWP = ₱4.289 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.33904.3553
Low4.28914.1923
Average4.31614.2981
Change-0.27%1.93%
View full history

1 BWP to PHP stats

The performance of BWP to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3390 and a 30 day low of 4.2891. This means the 30 day average was 4.3161. The change for BWP to PHP was -0.27.

The performance of BWP to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3553 and a 90 day low of 4.1923. This means the 90 day average was 4.2981. The change for BWP to PHP was 1.93.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Philippine Peso
1 BWP4.28905 PHP
5 BWP21.44525 PHP
10 BWP42.89050 PHP
20 BWP85.78100 PHP
50 BWP214.45250 PHP
100 BWP428.90500 PHP
250 BWP1,072.26250 PHP
500 BWP2,144.52500 PHP
1000 BWP4,289.05000 PHP
2000 BWP8,578.10000 PHP
5000 BWP21,445.25000 PHP
10000 BWP42,890.50000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Botswanan Pula
1 PHP0.23315 BWP
5 PHP1.16576 BWP
10 PHP2.33152 BWP
20 PHP4.66304 BWP
50 PHP11.65760 BWP
100 PHP23.31520 BWP
250 PHP58.28800 BWP
500 PHP116.57600 BWP
1000 PHP233.15200 BWP
2000 PHP466.30400 BWP
5000 PHP1,165.76000 BWP
10000 PHP2,331.52000 BWP