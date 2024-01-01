Botswanan pulas to Philippine pesos today

Convert BWP to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
4,145.47 php

1.000 BWP = 4.145 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:43
How to convert Botswanan pulas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Philippine Peso
1 BWP4.14547 PHP
5 BWP20.72735 PHP
10 BWP41.45470 PHP
20 BWP82.90940 PHP
50 BWP207.27350 PHP
100 BWP414.54700 PHP
250 BWP1,036.36750 PHP
500 BWP2,072.73500 PHP
1000 BWP4,145.47000 PHP
2000 BWP8,290.94000 PHP
5000 BWP20,727.35000 PHP
10000 BWP41,454.70000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Botswanan Pula
1 PHP0.24123 BWP
5 PHP1.20614 BWP
10 PHP2.41227 BWP
20 PHP4.82454 BWP
50 PHP12.06135 BWP
100 PHP24.12270 BWP
250 PHP60.30675 BWP
500 PHP120.61350 BWP
1000 PHP241.22700 BWP
2000 PHP482.45400 BWP
5000 PHP1,206.13500 BWP
10000 PHP2,412.27000 BWP