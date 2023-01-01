100 Botswanan pulas to Philippine pesos

100 bwp
407.74 php

1.00000 BWP = 4.07738 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Philippine Peso
1 BWP4.07738 PHP
5 BWP20.38690 PHP
10 BWP40.77380 PHP
20 BWP81.54760 PHP
50 BWP203.86900 PHP
100 BWP407.73800 PHP
250 BWP1019.34500 PHP
500 BWP2038.69000 PHP
1000 BWP4077.38000 PHP
2000 BWP8154.76000 PHP
5000 BWP20386.90000 PHP
10000 BWP40773.80000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Botswanan Pula
1 PHP0.24526 BWP
5 PHP1.22628 BWP
10 PHP2.45255 BWP
20 PHP4.90510 BWP
50 PHP12.26275 BWP
100 PHP24.52550 BWP
250 PHP61.31375 BWP
500 PHP122.62750 BWP
1000 PHP245.25500 BWP
2000 PHP490.51000 BWP
5000 PHP1226.27500 BWP
10000 PHP2452.55000 BWP