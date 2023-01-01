Botswanan pulas to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert BWP to GHS at the real exchange rate

1000 bwp
875.56 ghs

1.00000 BWP = 0.87556 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:09
How to convert Botswanan pulas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BWP0.87556 GHS
5 BWP4.37780 GHS
10 BWP8.75560 GHS
20 BWP17.51120 GHS
50 BWP43.77800 GHS
100 BWP87.55600 GHS
250 BWP218.89000 GHS
500 BWP437.78000 GHS
1000 BWP875.56000 GHS
2000 BWP1751.12000 GHS
5000 BWP4377.80000 GHS
10000 BWP8755.60000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Botswanan Pula
1 GHS1.14213 BWP
5 GHS5.71065 BWP
10 GHS11.42130 BWP
20 GHS22.84260 BWP
50 GHS57.10650 BWP
100 GHS114.21300 BWP
250 GHS285.53250 BWP
500 GHS571.06500 BWP
1000 GHS1142.13000 BWP
2000 GHS2284.26000 BWP
5000 GHS5710.65000 BWP
10000 GHS11421.30000 BWP