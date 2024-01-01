Botswanan pulas to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert BWP to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
1,108.54 ghs

P1.000 BWP = GH¢1.109 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BWP to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.10851.1085
Low1.07680.9854
Average1.09031.0535
Change2.95%12.50%
View full history

1 BWP to GHS stats

The performance of BWP to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1085 and a 30 day low of 1.0768. This means the 30 day average was 1.0903. The change for BWP to GHS was 2.95.

The performance of BWP to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1085 and a 90 day low of 0.9854. This means the 90 day average was 1.0535. The change for BWP to GHS was 12.50.

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BWP1.10854 GHS
5 BWP5.54270 GHS
10 BWP11.08540 GHS
20 BWP22.17080 GHS
50 BWP55.42700 GHS
100 BWP110.85400 GHS
250 BWP277.13500 GHS
500 BWP554.27000 GHS
1000 BWP1,108.54000 GHS
2000 BWP2,217.08000 GHS
5000 BWP5,542.70000 GHS
10000 BWP11,085.40000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Botswanan Pula
1 GHS0.90209 BWP
5 GHS4.51043 BWP
10 GHS9.02085 BWP
20 GHS18.04170 BWP
50 GHS45.10425 BWP
100 GHS90.20850 BWP
250 GHS225.52125 BWP
500 GHS451.04250 BWP
1000 GHS902.08500 BWP
2000 GHS1,804.17000 BWP
5000 GHS4,510.42500 BWP
10000 GHS9,020.85000 BWP