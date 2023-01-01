Botswanan pulas to Kenyan shillings today

Convert BWP to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
11,308 kes

1.00000 BWP = 11.30830 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11
How to convert Botswanan pulas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kenyan Shilling
1 BWP11.30830 KES
5 BWP56.54150 KES
10 BWP113.08300 KES
20 BWP226.16600 KES
50 BWP565.41500 KES
100 BWP1130.83000 KES
250 BWP2827.07500 KES
500 BWP5654.15000 KES
1000 BWP11308.30000 KES
2000 BWP22616.60000 KES
5000 BWP56541.50000 KES
10000 BWP113083.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Botswanan Pula
1 KES0.08843 BWP
5 KES0.44215 BWP
10 KES0.88431 BWP
20 KES1.76862 BWP
50 KES4.42154 BWP
100 KES8.84308 BWP
250 KES22.10770 BWP
500 KES44.21540 BWP
1000 KES88.43080 BWP
2000 KES176.86160 BWP
5000 KES442.15400 BWP
10000 KES884.30800 BWP