100 Botswanan pulas to Kenyan shillings

Convert BWP to KES at the real exchange rate

100 bwp
1,127 kes

1.00000 BWP = 11.26760 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Track the exchange rate
How to convert Botswanan pulas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kenyan Shilling
1 BWP11.26760 KES
5 BWP56.33800 KES
10 BWP112.67600 KES
20 BWP225.35200 KES
50 BWP563.38000 KES
100 BWP1126.76000 KES
250 BWP2816.90000 KES
500 BWP5633.80000 KES
1000 BWP11267.60000 KES
2000 BWP22535.20000 KES
5000 BWP56338.00000 KES
10000 BWP112676.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Botswanan Pula
1 KES0.08875 BWP
5 KES0.44375 BWP
10 KES0.88750 BWP
20 KES1.77501 BWP
50 KES4.43752 BWP
100 KES8.87504 BWP
250 KES22.18760 BWP
500 KES44.37520 BWP
1000 KES88.75040 BWP
2000 KES177.50080 BWP
5000 KES443.75200 BWP
10000 KES887.50400 BWP