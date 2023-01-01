1 Kenyan shilling to Botswanan pulas

Convert KES to BWP at the real exchange rate

1 kes
0.09 bwp

1.00000 KES = 0.08717 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3288789.321.33380.9110.7857311.4790783.0838
1 SGD0.7525591594.011.003760.6855780.5913091.1130962.5254
1 NGN0.001266910.0016834710.001689810.001154150.0009954530.001873850.10526
1 CAD0.7497380.996251591.78310.6830080.5890921.1089262.291

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Botswanan Pula
1 KES0.08717 BWP
5 KES0.43583 BWP
10 KES0.87165 BWP
20 KES1.74330 BWP
50 KES4.35825 BWP
100 KES8.71651 BWP
250 KES21.79127 BWP
500 KES43.58255 BWP
1000 KES87.16510 BWP
2000 KES174.33020 BWP
5000 KES435.82550 BWP
10000 KES871.65100 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kenyan Shilling
1 BWP11.47250 KES
5 BWP57.36250 KES
10 BWP114.72500 KES
20 BWP229.45000 KES
50 BWP573.62500 KES
100 BWP1147.25000 KES
250 BWP2868.12500 KES
500 BWP5736.25000 KES
1000 BWP11472.50000 KES
2000 BWP22945.00000 KES
5000 BWP57362.50000 KES
10000 BWP114725.00000 KES