Botswanan pulas to Kenyan shillings today

Convert BWP to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
9,635 kes

P1.000 BWP = Ksh9.635 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.82179.9392
Low9.40969.4096
Average9.58809.5870
Change2.11%-1.99%
View full history

1 BWP to KES stats

The performance of BWP to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.8217 and a 30 day low of 9.4096. This means the 30 day average was 9.5880. The change for BWP to KES was 2.11.

The performance of BWP to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.9392 and a 90 day low of 9.4096. This means the 90 day average was 9.5870. The change for BWP to KES was -1.99.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kenyan Shilling
1 BWP9.63468 KES
5 BWP48.17340 KES
10 BWP96.34680 KES
20 BWP192.69360 KES
50 BWP481.73400 KES
100 BWP963.46800 KES
250 BWP2,408.67000 KES
500 BWP4,817.34000 KES
1000 BWP9,634.68000 KES
2000 BWP19,269.36000 KES
5000 BWP48,173.40000 KES
10000 BWP96,346.80000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Botswanan Pula
1 KES0.10379 BWP
5 KES0.51896 BWP
10 KES1.03792 BWP
20 KES2.07584 BWP
50 KES5.18960 BWP
100 KES10.37920 BWP
250 KES25.94800 BWP
500 KES51.89600 BWP
1000 KES103.79200 BWP
2000 KES207.58400 BWP
5000 KES518.96000 BWP
10000 KES1,037.92000 BWP