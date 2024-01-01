5000 Botswanan pulas to Kenyan shillings

Convert BWP to KES at the real exchange rate

5,000 bwp
52,921 kes

1.00000 BWP = 10.58420 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.88250.927851.34711.348451.632790.7935881.53092
1 ZAR0.052959110.04914080.07134120.07141270.08647090.04202770.0810764
1 EUR1.077720.349711.451771.453221.759650.855321.64988
1 SGD0.74233514.01710.68881511.0011.212080.5891081.13646

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kenyan Shilling
1 BWP10.58420 KES
5 BWP52.92100 KES
10 BWP105.84200 KES
20 BWP211.68400 KES
50 BWP529.21000 KES
100 BWP1058.42000 KES
250 BWP2646.05000 KES
500 BWP5292.10000 KES
1000 BWP10584.20000 KES
2000 BWP21168.40000 KES
5000 BWP52921.00000 KES
10000 BWP105842.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Botswanan Pula
1 KES0.09448 BWP
5 KES0.47240 BWP
10 KES0.94480 BWP
20 KES1.88961 BWP
50 KES4.72402 BWP
100 KES9.44803 BWP
250 KES23.62007 BWP
500 KES47.24015 BWP
1000 KES94.48030 BWP
2000 KES188.96060 BWP
5000 KES472.40150 BWP
10000 KES944.80300 BWP