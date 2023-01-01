Botswanan pulas to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert BWP to BDT at the real exchange rate

1000 bwp
8217.65 bdt

1.00000 BWP = 8.21765 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:05
Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.41960.921751.3481.377451.673080.8050231.54727
1 ZAR0.054290110.05004150.07318290.07478180.09083150.04370470.0840012
1 EUR1.084919.983411.462451.49441.815120.873351.67863
1 SGD0.7418413.66440.68378611.021851.241160.5971981.14783

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BWP8.21765 BDT
5 BWP41.08825 BDT
10 BWP82.17650 BDT
20 BWP164.35300 BDT
50 BWP410.88250 BDT
100 BWP821.76500 BDT
250 BWP2054.41250 BDT
500 BWP4108.82500 BDT
1000 BWP8217.65000 BDT
2000 BWP16435.30000 BDT
5000 BWP41088.25000 BDT
10000 BWP82176.50000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Botswanan Pula
1 BDT0.12169 BWP
5 BDT0.60845 BWP
10 BDT1.21689 BWP
20 BDT2.43378 BWP
50 BDT6.08445 BWP
100 BDT12.16890 BWP
250 BDT30.42225 BWP
500 BDT60.84450 BWP
1000 BDT121.68900 BWP
2000 BDT243.37800 BWP
5000 BDT608.44500 BWP
10000 BDT1216.89000 BWP