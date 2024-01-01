Botswanan pulas to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert BWP to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
8,704.10 bdt

P1.000 BWP = Tk8.704 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BWP to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.73038.7303
Low8.62788.0215
Average8.67838.6160
Change0.79%7.80%
View full history

1 BWP to BDT stats

The performance of BWP to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.7303 and a 30 day low of 8.6278. This means the 30 day average was 8.6783. The change for BWP to BDT was 0.79.

The performance of BWP to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.7303 and a 90 day low of 8.0215. This means the 90 day average was 8.6160. The change for BWP to BDT was 7.80.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BWP8.70410 BDT
5 BWP43.52050 BDT
10 BWP87.04100 BDT
20 BWP174.08200 BDT
50 BWP435.20500 BDT
100 BWP870.41000 BDT
250 BWP2,176.02500 BDT
500 BWP4,352.05000 BDT
1000 BWP8,704.10000 BDT
2000 BWP17,408.20000 BDT
5000 BWP43,520.50000 BDT
10000 BWP87,041.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Botswanan Pula
1 BDT0.11489 BWP
5 BDT0.57444 BWP
10 BDT1.14888 BWP
20 BDT2.29776 BWP
50 BDT5.74440 BWP
100 BDT11.48880 BWP
250 BDT28.72200 BWP
500 BDT57.44400 BWP
1000 BDT114.88800 BWP
2000 BDT229.77600 BWP
5000 BDT574.44000 BWP
10000 BDT1,148.88000 BWP