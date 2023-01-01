Botswanan pulas to Czech korunas today

Convert BWP to CZK at the real exchange rate

1000 bwp
1673.31 czk

1.00000 BWP = 1.67331 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87321.084990.29561.494021.678110.963918.7582
1 GBP1.1452111.24245103.4081.710981.921811.1038721.4823
1 USD0.921750.804861183.22941.37711.546790.888517.2903
1 INR0.01107470.00967040.01201510.01654580.01858470.01067530.207743

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BWP1.67331 CZK
5 BWP8.36655 CZK
10 BWP16.73310 CZK
20 BWP33.46620 CZK
50 BWP83.66550 CZK
100 BWP167.33100 CZK
250 BWP418.32750 CZK
500 BWP836.65500 CZK
1000 BWP1673.31000 CZK
2000 BWP3346.62000 CZK
5000 BWP8366.55000 CZK
10000 BWP16733.10000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Botswanan Pula
1 CZK0.59762 BWP
5 CZK2.98808 BWP
10 CZK5.97617 BWP
20 CZK11.95234 BWP
50 CZK29.88085 BWP
100 CZK59.76170 BWP
250 CZK149.40425 BWP
500 CZK298.80850 BWP
1000 CZK597.61700 BWP
2000 CZK1195.23400 BWP
5000 CZK2988.08500 BWP
10000 CZK5976.17000 BWP