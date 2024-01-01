Botswanan pulas to Czech korunas today

Convert BWP to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
1,721.61 czk

P1.000 BWP = Kč1.722 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BWP to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.73611.7361
Low1.70511.6422
Average1.72141.7016
Change0.77%0.21%
1 BWP to CZK stats

The performance of BWP to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7361 and a 30 day low of 1.7051. This means the 30 day average was 1.7214. The change for BWP to CZK was 0.77.

The performance of BWP to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7361 and a 90 day low of 1.6422. This means the 90 day average was 1.7016. The change for BWP to CZK was 0.21.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BWP1.72161 CZK
5 BWP8.60805 CZK
10 BWP17.21610 CZK
20 BWP34.43220 CZK
50 BWP86.08050 CZK
100 BWP172.16100 CZK
250 BWP430.40250 CZK
500 BWP860.80500 CZK
1000 BWP1,721.61000 CZK
2000 BWP3,443.22000 CZK
5000 BWP8,608.05000 CZK
10000 BWP17,216.10000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Botswanan Pula
1 CZK0.58085 BWP
5 CZK2.90425 BWP
10 CZK5.80850 BWP
20 CZK11.61700 BWP
50 CZK29.04250 BWP
100 CZK58.08500 BWP
250 CZK145.21250 BWP
500 CZK290.42500 BWP
1000 CZK580.85000 BWP
2000 CZK1,161.70000 BWP
5000 CZK2,904.25000 BWP
10000 CZK5,808.50000 BWP