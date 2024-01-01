10 Botswanan pulas to Czech korunas

Convert BWP to CZK at the real exchange rate

10 bwp
17.25 czk

1.000 BWP = 1.725 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BWP1.72523 CZK
5 BWP8.62615 CZK
10 BWP17.25230 CZK
20 BWP34.50460 CZK
50 BWP86.26150 CZK
100 BWP172.52300 CZK
250 BWP431.30750 CZK
500 BWP862.61500 CZK
1000 BWP1,725.23000 CZK
2000 BWP3,450.46000 CZK
5000 BWP8,626.15000 CZK
10000 BWP17,252.30000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Botswanan Pula
1 CZK0.57963 BWP
5 CZK2.89816 BWP
10 CZK5.79633 BWP
20 CZK11.59266 BWP
50 CZK28.98165 BWP
100 CZK57.96330 BWP
250 CZK144.90825 BWP
500 CZK289.81650 BWP
1000 CZK579.63300 BWP
2000 CZK1,159.26600 BWP
5000 CZK2,898.16500 BWP
10000 CZK5,796.33000 BWP