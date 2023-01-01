Botswanan pulas to Bahraini dinars today

Convert BWP to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
27.944 bhd

1.00000 BWP = 0.02794 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:06
Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.41260.921651.347851.37711.672380.8047641.54643
1 ZAR0.054310810.05005590.07320260.07479120.09082810.04370730.0839877
1 EUR1.08519.977711.462421.494151.814530.87321.67788
1 SGD0.74192213.66070.68379911.02171.240780.5970731.14733

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bahraini Dinar
1 BWP0.02794 BHD
5 BWP0.13972 BHD
10 BWP0.27944 BHD
20 BWP0.55887 BHD
50 BWP1.39718 BHD
100 BWP2.79437 BHD
250 BWP6.98592 BHD
500 BWP13.97185 BHD
1000 BWP27.94370 BHD
2000 BWP55.88740 BHD
5000 BWP139.71850 BHD
10000 BWP279.43700 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Botswanan Pula
1 BHD35.78620 BWP
5 BHD178.93100 BWP
10 BHD357.86200 BWP
20 BHD715.72400 BWP
50 BHD1789.31000 BWP
100 BHD3578.62000 BWP
250 BHD8946.55000 BWP
500 BHD17893.10000 BWP
1000 BHD35786.20000 BWP
2000 BHD71572.40000 BWP
5000 BHD178931.00000 BWP
10000 BHD357862.00000 BWP