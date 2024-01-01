Botswanan pulas to Bahraini dinars today

Convert BWP to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
27.955 bhd

P1.000 BWP = .د.ب0.02795 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02800.0281
Low0.02770.0274
Average0.02790.0278
Change0.88%0.58%
View full history

1 BWP to BHD stats

The performance of BWP to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0280 and a 30 day low of 0.0277. This means the 30 day average was 0.0279. The change for BWP to BHD was 0.88.

The performance of BWP to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0281 and a 90 day low of 0.0274. This means the 90 day average was 0.0278. The change for BWP to BHD was 0.58.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bahraini Dinar
1 BWP0.02795 BHD
5 BWP0.13977 BHD
10 BWP0.27955 BHD
20 BWP0.55909 BHD
50 BWP1.39773 BHD
100 BWP2.79546 BHD
250 BWP6.98865 BHD
500 BWP13.97730 BHD
1000 BWP27.95460 BHD
2000 BWP55.90920 BHD
5000 BWP139.77300 BHD
10000 BWP279.54600 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Botswanan Pula
1 BHD35.77240 BWP
5 BHD178.86200 BWP
10 BHD357.72400 BWP
20 BHD715.44800 BWP
50 BHD1,788.62000 BWP
100 BHD3,577.24000 BWP
250 BHD8,943.10000 BWP
500 BHD17,886.20000 BWP
1000 BHD35,772.40000 BWP
2000 BHD71,544.80000 BWP
5000 BHD178,862.00000 BWP
10000 BHD357,724.00000 BWP