1 Botswanan pula to Bahraini dinars

Convert BWP to BHD at the real exchange rate

1 bwp
0.027 bhd

1.000 BWP = 0.02731 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:39
Wise

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bahraini Dinar
1 BWP0.02731 BHD
5 BWP0.13657 BHD
10 BWP0.27314 BHD
20 BWP0.54627 BHD
50 BWP1.36569 BHD
100 BWP2.73137 BHD
250 BWP6.82843 BHD
500 BWP13.65685 BHD
1000 BWP27.31370 BHD
2000 BWP54.62740 BHD
5000 BWP136.56850 BHD
10000 BWP273.13700 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Botswanan Pula
1 BHD36.61170 BWP
5 BHD183.05850 BWP
10 BHD366.11700 BWP
20 BHD732.23400 BWP
50 BHD1,830.58500 BWP
100 BHD3,661.17000 BWP
250 BHD9,152.92500 BWP
500 BHD18,305.85000 BWP
1000 BHD36,611.70000 BWP
2000 BHD73,223.40000 BWP
5000 BHD183,058.50000 BWP
10000 BHD366,117.00000 BWP