1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Botswanan pulas

Convert BHD to BWP at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = P36.05 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:27
BHD to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BWP
1 BHD to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High36.221536.2215
Low35.183034.5426
Average35.543535.2575
Change2.27%2.16%
1 BHD to BWP stats

The performance of BHD to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.2215 and a 30 day low of 35.1830. This means the 30 day average was 35.5435. The change for BHD to BWP was 2.27.

The performance of BHD to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.2215 and a 90 day low of 34.5426. This means the 90 day average was 35.2575. The change for BHD to BWP was 2.16.

Top currencies

 Top currencies
1 USD184.3860.9451.69218.0581,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.33611.79219.1171,826.391.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.860.558110.671,019.340.8250.791

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Botswanan Pula
1 BHD36.04640 BWP
5 BHD180.23200 BWP
10 BHD360.46400 BWP
20 BHD720.92800 BWP
50 BHD1,802.32000 BWP
100 BHD3,604.64000 BWP
250 BHD9,011.60000 BWP
500 BHD18,023.20000 BWP
1000 BHD36,046.40000 BWP
2000 BHD72,092.80000 BWP
5000 BHD180,232.00000 BWP
10000 BHD360,464.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bahraini Dinar
1 BWP0.02774 BHD
5 BWP0.13871 BHD
10 BWP0.27742 BHD
20 BWP0.55484 BHD
50 BWP1.38710 BHD
100 BWP2.77420 BHD
250 BWP6.93550 BHD
500 BWP13.87100 BHD
1000 BWP27.74200 BHD
2000 BWP55.48400 BHD
5000 BWP138.71000 BHD
10000 BWP277.42000 BHD