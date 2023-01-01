Botswanan pulas to Qatari rials today

Convert BWP to QAR at the real exchange rate

1000 bwp
270.34 qar

1.00000 BWP = 0.27034 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:16
How to convert Botswanan pulas to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Qatari Rial
1 BWP0.27034 QAR
5 BWP1.35172 QAR
10 BWP2.70344 QAR
20 BWP5.40688 QAR
50 BWP13.51720 QAR
100 BWP27.03440 QAR
250 BWP67.58600 QAR
500 BWP135.17200 QAR
1000 BWP270.34400 QAR
2000 BWP540.68800 QAR
5000 BWP1351.72000 QAR
10000 BWP2703.44000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Botswanan Pula
1 QAR3.69899 BWP
5 QAR18.49495 BWP
10 QAR36.98990 BWP
20 QAR73.97980 BWP
50 QAR184.94950 BWP
100 QAR369.89900 BWP
250 QAR924.74750 BWP
500 QAR1849.49500 BWP
1000 QAR3698.99000 BWP
2000 QAR7397.98000 BWP
5000 QAR18494.95000 BWP
10000 QAR36989.90000 BWP