Botswanan pulas to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert BWP to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
39,353.80 crc

1.00000 BWP = 39.35380 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87321.084990.29561.494021.678110.963918.7582
1 GBP1.1452111.24245103.4081.710981.921811.1038721.4823
1 USD0.921750.804861183.22941.37711.546790.888517.2903
1 INR0.01107470.00967040.01201510.01654580.01858470.01067530.207743

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Costa Rican Colón
1 BWP39.35380 CRC
5 BWP196.76900 CRC
10 BWP393.53800 CRC
20 BWP787.07600 CRC
50 BWP1967.69000 CRC
100 BWP3935.38000 CRC
250 BWP9838.45000 CRC
500 BWP19676.90000 CRC
1000 BWP39353.80000 CRC
2000 BWP78707.60000 CRC
5000 BWP196769.00000 CRC
10000 BWP393538.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Botswanan Pula
1 CRC0.02541 BWP
5 CRC0.12705 BWP
10 CRC0.25410 BWP
20 CRC0.50821 BWP
50 CRC1.27052 BWP
100 CRC2.54105 BWP
250 CRC6.35262 BWP
500 CRC12.70525 BWP
1000 CRC25.41050 BWP
2000 CRC50.82100 BWP
5000 CRC127.05250 BWP
10000 CRC254.10500 BWP