1000 bwp
277.97 ils

1.00000 BWP = 0.27797 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:10
How to convert Botswanan pulas to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BWP0.27797 ILS
5 BWP1.38983 ILS
10 BWP2.77966 ILS
20 BWP5.55932 ILS
50 BWP13.89830 ILS
100 BWP27.79660 ILS
250 BWP69.49150 ILS
500 BWP138.98300 ILS
1000 BWP277.96600 ILS
2000 BWP555.93200 ILS
5000 BWP1389.83000 ILS
10000 BWP2779.66000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Botswanan Pula
1 ILS3.59756 BWP
5 ILS17.98780 BWP
10 ILS35.97560 BWP
20 ILS71.95120 BWP
50 ILS179.87800 BWP
100 ILS359.75600 BWP
250 ILS899.39000 BWP
500 ILS1798.78000 BWP
1000 ILS3597.56000 BWP
2000 ILS7195.12000 BWP
5000 ILS17987.80000 BWP
10000 ILS35975.60000 BWP