Botswanan pulas to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BWP to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
282.26 ils

P1.000 BWP = ₪0.2823 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28230.2823
Low0.26670.2667
Average0.27140.2727
Change2.81%3.09%
View full history

1 BWP to ILS stats

The performance of BWP to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2823 and a 30 day low of 0.2667. This means the 30 day average was 0.2714. The change for BWP to ILS was 2.81.

The performance of BWP to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2823 and a 90 day low of 0.2667. This means the 90 day average was 0.2727. The change for BWP to ILS was 3.09.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BWP0.28226 ILS
5 BWP1.41128 ILS
10 BWP2.82256 ILS
20 BWP5.64512 ILS
50 BWP14.11280 ILS
100 BWP28.22560 ILS
250 BWP70.56400 ILS
500 BWP141.12800 ILS
1000 BWP282.25600 ILS
2000 BWP564.51200 ILS
5000 BWP1,411.28000 ILS
10000 BWP2,822.56000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Botswanan Pula
1 ILS3.54289 BWP
5 ILS17.71445 BWP
10 ILS35.42890 BWP
20 ILS70.85780 BWP
50 ILS177.14450 BWP
100 ILS354.28900 BWP
250 ILS885.72250 BWP
500 ILS1,771.44500 BWP
1000 ILS3,542.89000 BWP
2000 ILS7,085.78000 BWP
5000 ILS17,714.45000 BWP
10000 ILS35,428.90000 BWP