500 Botswanan pulas to Israeli new sheqels

Convert BWP to ILS at the real exchange rate

500 bwp
136.20 ils

1.00000 BWP = 0.27241 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD119.00070.92911.342151.35841.633720.7969081.52045
1 ZAR0.052629610.04889870.07063690.07149210.08598210.0419410.0800207
1 EUR1.076320.450511.444561.462051.758370.85781.63646
1 SGD0.74507314.15690.69225411.012111.217240.5937551.13285

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BWP0.27241 ILS
5 BWP1.36203 ILS
10 BWP2.72406 ILS
20 BWP5.44812 ILS
50 BWP13.62030 ILS
100 BWP27.24060 ILS
250 BWP68.10150 ILS
500 BWP136.20300 ILS
1000 BWP272.40600 ILS
2000 BWP544.81200 ILS
5000 BWP1362.03000 ILS
10000 BWP2724.06000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Botswanan Pula
1 ILS3.67100 BWP
5 ILS18.35500 BWP
10 ILS36.71000 BWP
20 ILS73.42000 BWP
50 ILS183.55000 BWP
100 ILS367.10000 BWP
250 ILS917.75000 BWP
500 ILS1835.50000 BWP
1000 ILS3671.00000 BWP
2000 ILS7342.00000 BWP
5000 ILS18355.00000 BWP
10000 ILS36710.00000 BWP