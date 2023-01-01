Botswanan pulas to Turkish liras today

Convert BWP to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 bwp
2129.51 try

1.00000 BWP = 2.12951 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.38930.921151.34751.37611.67140.8046351.545
1 ZAR0.054379610.05009160.07327630.07483160.09088990.04375560.0840161
1 EUR1.085619.963411.462851.493891.814470.87351.67725
1 SGD0.74211513.6470.68359911.021221.240370.5971311.14657

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Turkish Lira
1 BWP2.12951 TRY
5 BWP10.64755 TRY
10 BWP21.29510 TRY
20 BWP42.59020 TRY
50 BWP106.47550 TRY
100 BWP212.95100 TRY
250 BWP532.37750 TRY
500 BWP1064.75500 TRY
1000 BWP2129.51000 TRY
2000 BWP4259.02000 TRY
5000 BWP10647.55000 TRY
10000 BWP21295.10000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Botswanan Pula
1 TRY0.46959 BWP
5 TRY2.34795 BWP
10 TRY4.69591 BWP
20 TRY9.39182 BWP
50 TRY23.47955 BWP
100 TRY46.95910 BWP
250 TRY117.39775 BWP
500 TRY234.79550 BWP
1000 TRY469.59100 BWP
2000 TRY939.18200 BWP
5000 TRY2347.95500 BWP
10000 TRY4695.91000 BWP