Botswanan pulas to Turkish liras today

Convert BWP to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
2,463.39 try

P1.000 BWP = TL2.463 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BWP to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.46342.4634
Low2.40032.3523
Average2.43602.4031
Change2.63%3.36%
1 BWP to TRY stats

The performance of BWP to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4634 and a 30 day low of 2.4003. This means the 30 day average was 2.4360. The change for BWP to TRY was 2.63.

The performance of BWP to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4634 and a 90 day low of 2.3523. This means the 90 day average was 2.4031. The change for BWP to TRY was 3.36.

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Turkish Lira
1 BWP2.46339 TRY
5 BWP12.31695 TRY
10 BWP24.63390 TRY
20 BWP49.26780 TRY
50 BWP123.16950 TRY
100 BWP246.33900 TRY
250 BWP615.84750 TRY
500 BWP1,231.69500 TRY
1000 BWP2,463.39000 TRY
2000 BWP4,926.78000 TRY
5000 BWP12,316.95000 TRY
10000 BWP24,633.90000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Botswanan Pula
1 TRY0.40595 BWP
5 TRY2.02973 BWP
10 TRY4.05945 BWP
20 TRY8.11890 BWP
50 TRY20.29725 BWP
100 TRY40.59450 BWP
250 TRY101.48625 BWP
500 TRY202.97250 BWP
1000 TRY405.94500 BWP
2000 TRY811.89000 BWP
5000 TRY2,029.72500 BWP
10000 TRY4,059.45000 BWP