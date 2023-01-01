Botswanan pulas to Georgian laris today

Convert BWP to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
200.19 gel

1.00000 BWP = 0.20019 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87311.084990.29631.493851.677850.9638518.7579
1 GBP1.1453411.24255103.4181.710931.921671.1039421.4837
1 USD0.921750.804797183.23011.376951.546550.8884517.29
1 INR0.01107460.009669540.012014910.01654390.01858160.01067460.207737

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Georgian Lari
1 BWP0.20019 GEL
5 BWP1.00093 GEL
10 BWP2.00186 GEL
20 BWP4.00372 GEL
50 BWP10.00930 GEL
100 BWP20.01860 GEL
250 BWP50.04650 GEL
500 BWP100.09300 GEL
1000 BWP200.18600 GEL
2000 BWP400.37200 GEL
5000 BWP1000.93000 GEL
10000 BWP2001.86000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Botswanan Pula
1 GEL4.99536 BWP
5 GEL24.97680 BWP
10 GEL49.95360 BWP
20 GEL99.90720 BWP
50 GEL249.76800 BWP
100 GEL499.53600 BWP
250 GEL1248.84000 BWP
500 GEL2497.68000 BWP
1000 GEL4995.36000 BWP
2000 GEL9990.72000 BWP
5000 GEL24976.80000 BWP
10000 GEL49953.60000 BWP