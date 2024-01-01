Botswanan pulas to Georgian laris today

Convert BWP to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
197.64 gel

1.000 BWP = 0.1976 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.8840.9221.3441.361.6580.7881.534
1 ZAR0.05310.0490.0710.0720.0880.0420.081
1 EUR1.08420.47211.4571.4741.7970.8541.663
1 SGD0.74414.0480.68611.0121.2330.5861.141

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Georgian Lari
1 BWP0.19764 GEL
5 BWP0.98819 GEL
10 BWP1.97637 GEL
20 BWP3.95274 GEL
50 BWP9.88185 GEL
100 BWP19.76370 GEL
250 BWP49.40925 GEL
500 BWP98.81850 GEL
1000 BWP197.63700 GEL
2000 BWP395.27400 GEL
5000 BWP988.18500 GEL
10000 BWP1,976.37000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Botswanan Pula
1 GEL5.05979 BWP
5 GEL25.29895 BWP
10 GEL50.59790 BWP
20 GEL101.19580 BWP
50 GEL252.98950 BWP
100 GEL505.97900 BWP
250 GEL1,264.94750 BWP
500 GEL2,529.89500 BWP
1000 GEL5,059.79000 BWP
2000 GEL10,119.58000 BWP
5000 GEL25,298.95000 BWP
10000 GEL50,597.90000 BWP