1,000 bwp
200.95 gel

P1.000 BWP = ₾0.2009 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BWP to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20320.2110
Low0.19970.1956
Average0.20100.2035
Change-1.12%1.81%
1 BWP to GEL stats

The performance of BWP to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2032 and a 30 day low of 0.1997. This means the 30 day average was 0.2010. The change for BWP to GEL was -1.12.

The performance of BWP to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2110 and a 90 day low of 0.1956. This means the 90 day average was 0.2035. The change for BWP to GEL was 1.81.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Georgian Lari
1 BWP0.20095 GEL
5 BWP1.00474 GEL
10 BWP2.00947 GEL
20 BWP4.01894 GEL
50 BWP10.04735 GEL
100 BWP20.09470 GEL
250 BWP50.23675 GEL
500 BWP100.47350 GEL
1000 BWP200.94700 GEL
2000 BWP401.89400 GEL
5000 BWP1,004.73500 GEL
10000 BWP2,009.47000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Botswanan Pula
1 GEL4.97645 BWP
5 GEL24.88225 BWP
10 GEL49.76450 BWP
20 GEL99.52900 BWP
50 GEL248.82250 BWP
100 GEL497.64500 BWP
250 GEL1,244.11250 BWP
500 GEL2,488.22500 BWP
1000 GEL4,976.45000 BWP
2000 GEL9,952.90000 BWP
5000 GEL24,882.25000 BWP
10000 GEL49,764.50000 BWP