1 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Swedish kronor

Convert BTN to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
125.54 sek

1.00000 BTN = 0.12554 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Swedish Krona
1 BTN0.12554 SEK
5 BTN0.62771 SEK
10 BTN1.25541 SEK
20 BTN2.51082 SEK
50 BTN6.27705 SEK
100 BTN12.55410 SEK
250 BTN31.38525 SEK
500 BTN62.77050 SEK
1000 BTN125.54100 SEK
2000 BTN251.08200 SEK
5000 BTN627.70500 SEK
10000 BTN1255.41000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SEK7.96552 BTN
5 SEK39.82760 BTN
10 SEK79.65520 BTN
20 SEK159.31040 BTN
50 SEK398.27600 BTN
100 SEK796.55200 BTN
250 SEK1991.38000 BTN
500 SEK3982.76000 BTN
1000 SEK7965.52000 BTN
2000 SEK15931.04000 BTN
5000 SEK39827.60000 BTN
10000 SEK79655.20000 BTN