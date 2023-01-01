100 Bhutanese ngultrums to Macanese patacas

Convert BTN to MOP at the real exchange rate

100 btn
9.65 mop

1.00000 BTN = 0.09651 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Macanese Pataca
1 BTN0.09651 MOP
5 BTN0.48256 MOP
10 BTN0.96513 MOP
20 BTN1.93026 MOP
50 BTN4.82564 MOP
100 BTN9.65128 MOP
250 BTN24.12820 MOP
500 BTN48.25640 MOP
1000 BTN96.51280 MOP
2000 BTN193.02560 MOP
5000 BTN482.56400 MOP
10000 BTN965.12800 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MOP10.36130 BTN
5 MOP51.80650 BTN
10 MOP103.61300 BTN
20 MOP207.22600 BTN
50 MOP518.06500 BTN
100 MOP1036.13000 BTN
250 MOP2590.32500 BTN
500 MOP5180.65000 BTN
1000 MOP10361.30000 BTN
2000 MOP20722.60000 BTN
5000 MOP51806.50000 BTN
10000 MOP103613.00000 BTN