1 Bahamian dollar to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert BSD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1 bsd
610 xof

1.00000 BSD = 609.51000 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Bahamian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BSD609.51000 XOF
5 BSD3047.55000 XOF
10 BSD6095.10000 XOF
20 BSD12190.20000 XOF
50 BSD30475.50000 XOF
100 BSD60951.00000 XOF
250 BSD152377.50000 XOF
500 BSD304755.00000 XOF
1000 BSD609510.00000 XOF
2000 BSD1219020.00000 XOF
5000 BSD3047550.00000 XOF
10000 BSD6095100.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bahamian Dollar
1 XOF0.00164 BSD
5 XOF0.00820 BSD
10 XOF0.01641 BSD
20 XOF0.03281 BSD
50 XOF0.08203 BSD
100 XOF0.16407 BSD
250 XOF0.41017 BSD
500 XOF0.82033 BSD
1000 XOF1.64066 BSD
2000 XOF3.28132 BSD
5000 XOF8.20330 BSD
10000 XOF16.40660 BSD