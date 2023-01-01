20 Brunei dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert BND to SGD at the real exchange rate

20 bnd
20 sgd

1.00000 BND = 1.00000 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9141.363351.6427118.78281.339351.518950.793367
1 EUR1.094111.491641.7972920.55031.465381.661880.86805
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.2049113.77690.9823961.114130.581925
1 NZD0.608750.5563930.829939111.4340.8153290.924660.482962

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 BND1.00000 SGD
5 BND5.00000 SGD
10 BND10.00000 SGD
20 BND20.00000 SGD
50 BND50.00000 SGD
100 BND100.00000 SGD
250 BND250.00000 SGD
500 BND500.00000 SGD
1000 BND1000.00000 SGD
2000 BND2000.00000 SGD
5000 BND5000.00000 SGD
10000 BND10000.00000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 SGD1.00000 BND
5 SGD5.00000 BND
10 SGD10.00000 BND
20 SGD20.00000 BND
50 SGD50.00000 BND
100 SGD100.00000 BND
250 SGD250.00000 BND
500 SGD500.00000 BND
1000 SGD1000.00000 BND
2000 SGD2000.00000 BND
5000 SGD5000.00000 BND
10000 SGD10000.00000 BND