Brunei dollars to Nigerian nairas today

Convert BND to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
626,662 ngn

1.00000 BND = 626.66200 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:43
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 BND626.66200 NGN
5 BND3133.31000 NGN
10 BND6266.62000 NGN
20 BND12533.24000 NGN
50 BND31333.10000 NGN
100 BND62666.20000 NGN
250 BND156665.50000 NGN
500 BND313331.00000 NGN
1000 BND626662.00000 NGN
2000 BND1253324.00000 NGN
5000 BND3133310.00000 NGN
10000 BND6266620.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Brunei Dollar
1 NGN0.00160 BND
5 NGN0.00798 BND
10 NGN0.01596 BND
20 NGN0.03192 BND
50 NGN0.07979 BND
100 NGN0.15958 BND
250 NGN0.39894 BND
500 NGN0.79788 BND
1000 NGN1.59576 BND
2000 NGN3.19152 BND
5000 NGN7.97880 BND
10000 NGN15.95760 BND