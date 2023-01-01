Brunei dollars to Hungarian forints today

Convert BND to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
256,776 huf

1.00000 BND = 256.77600 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.919651.37131.6662518.241.346851.538940.804635
1 EUR1.087411.491151.8118819.83421.464561.673440.8751
1 CAD0.7292350.67062311.2150913.30120.982171.122250.586768
1 NZD0.600150.5519130.822986110.94670.8083120.9235920.482902

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 BND256.77600 HUF
5 BND1283.88000 HUF
10 BND2567.76000 HUF
20 BND5135.52000 HUF
50 BND12838.80000 HUF
100 BND25677.60000 HUF
250 BND64194.00000 HUF
500 BND128388.00000 HUF
1000 BND256776.00000 HUF
2000 BND513552.00000 HUF
5000 BND1283880.00000 HUF
10000 BND2567760.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Brunei Dollar
2000 HUF7.78888 BND
5000 HUF19.47220 BND
10000 HUF38.94440 BND
15000 HUF58.41660 BND
20000 HUF77.88880 BND
30000 HUF116.83320 BND
40000 HUF155.77760 BND
50000 HUF194.72200 BND
60000 HUF233.66640 BND
100000 HUF389.44400 BND
150000 HUF584.16600 BND
200000 HUF778.88800 BND