Brunei dollars to Hungarian forints today
Convert BND to HUF at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Brunei dollars to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BND to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
- See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.
Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
|Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Hungarian Forint
|1 BND
|256.77600 HUF
|5 BND
|1283.88000 HUF
|10 BND
|2567.76000 HUF
|20 BND
|5135.52000 HUF
|50 BND
|12838.80000 HUF
|100 BND
|25677.60000 HUF
|250 BND
|64194.00000 HUF
|500 BND
|128388.00000 HUF
|1000 BND
|256776.00000 HUF
|2000 BND
|513552.00000 HUF
|5000 BND
|1283880.00000 HUF
|10000 BND
|2567760.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Brunei Dollar
|2000 HUF
|7.78888 BND
|5000 HUF
|19.47220 BND
|10000 HUF
|38.94440 BND
|15000 HUF
|58.41660 BND
|20000 HUF
|77.88880 BND
|30000 HUF
|116.83320 BND
|40000 HUF
|155.77760 BND
|50000 HUF
|194.72200 BND
|60000 HUF
|233.66640 BND
|100000 HUF
|389.44400 BND
|150000 HUF
|584.16600 BND
|200000 HUF
|778.88800 BND