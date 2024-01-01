Brunei dollars to Hungarian forints today

Convert BND to HUF at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = Ft287.9 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:48
BND to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HUF
1 BND to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High289.0760289.0760
Low281.5910270.2000
Average285.1604278.9642
Change2.15%6.56%
1 BND to HUF stats

The performance of BND to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 289.0760 and a 30 day low of 281.5910. This means the 30 day average was 285.1604. The change for BND to HUF was 2.15.

The performance of BND to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 289.0760 and a 90 day low of 270.2000. This means the 90 day average was 278.9642. The change for BND to HUF was 6.56.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9431.3961.69218.0761.3381.530.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79319.1591.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.9480.9581.0960.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6860.7910.9050.466

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 BND287.93900 HUF
5 BND1,439.69500 HUF
10 BND2,879.39000 HUF
20 BND5,758.78000 HUF
50 BND14,396.95000 HUF
100 BND28,793.90000 HUF
250 BND71,984.75000 HUF
500 BND143,969.50000 HUF
1000 BND287,939.00000 HUF
2000 BND575,878.00000 HUF
5000 BND1,439,695.00000 HUF
10000 BND2,879,390.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Brunei Dollar
2000 HUF6.94592 BND
5000 HUF17.36480 BND
10000 HUF34.72960 BND
15000 HUF52.09440 BND
20000 HUF69.45920 BND
30000 HUF104.18880 BND
40000 HUF138.91840 BND
50000 HUF173.64800 BND
60000 HUF208.37760 BND
100000 HUF347.29600 BND
150000 HUF520.94400 BND
200000 HUF694.59200 BND